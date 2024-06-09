In Pics: 8,000 Guests, Celebs, Foreign Dignitaries At PM's Oath Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony took place Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

At 73, PM Modi took oath as India's Prime Minister for a third term, he equaled the record of Jawaharlal Nehru, who was elected as India's first prime minister in 1952, 1957, and 1962.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 72 other members of the new coalition administration took the oath of office today. Thirty of them are Cabinet Ministers, five of them hold an independent charge, and 36 of them are Ministers of State.

PM Narendra Modi with Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. Image: PTI

Celebrated actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor were also in attendance, along with former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid.

President Droupadi Murmu greets PM-designate Narendra Modi on his arrival to take oath for the third consecutive term. Image: PTI

The meteorological office is predicting a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius in the nation's capital, where the swearing ceremony is taking place on the lawns of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi takes oath as Prime Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Image: ANI

The ceremony was attended by leaders from the Indian Ocean region and neighboring countries, such as Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, and President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka.

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave flags at the swearing-in-ceremony. Image: PTI

Stars like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan are among those in attendance at PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in event.

PM Modi takes oath administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Image: ANI

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and actor Vikrant Massey are also attending the event.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government. Image: PTI

Dignitaries from neighboring countries and corporate leaders including Gautam Adani, his brother Rajesh Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Anand Piramal are at the massive event.