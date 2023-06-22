In Pics: Gun Salute, Grand Welcome For PM Modi At White House

Later Thursday, they will host a State Dinner, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first state visit to the US, received a grand reception at The White House. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed the Prime Minister.

Thousands gathered at the laws of the White House to greet Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed with a gun salute playing the national anthems of both nations.

President Joe Biden said India and the US are "Two great nations, two great powers, two great friends that can define the course of the 21st century."

"I see the Indian-American diaspora reflecting the American life. This is a bridge between the two nations. We see it in our White House, our Congress. Kamala Harris is an example of this," Joe Biden said.

Thanking President Biden, Prime Minister Modi said, "The ties between India and the US are based on democratic values. The constitutions of both countries begin with the words 'We the people'."

Prime Minister also recalled his visit to the US three decades ago when he saw The White House from outside for the first time.

PM Modi's visit also includes an address by him to the joint session of the US Congress.

Later Thursday, they will host a State Dinner, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests.