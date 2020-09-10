In Photos: Rafale Jets To Join Air Force's 'Golden Arrows'

Rafale jets are known for air-superiority and precision strikes on ground targets

The first batch of five Rafale multirole fighter jets will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force at 10 am in Ambala air base in Haryana today. The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to buy 36 jets for Rs 59,000 crore. A traditional water cannon salute will be given to the Rafale fleet before its ceremonial induction into the 17 Squadron, IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said.

Here are some photos of the Rafale induction ceremony to take place at 10am:

The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the 'Golden Arrows'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the Rafale aircraft into the Indian Air Force

A second batch of four-five Rafale jets is likely to arrive in India by November

10 Rafale jets have been delivered to India so far and five of them stayed back in France for training IAF pilots

The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021