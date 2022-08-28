In Photos: Noida Supertech Twin Towers Reduced To Rubble

Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: The twin towers were taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar.

The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished today bringing an end to a nine-year-long legal battle. The high structures- close to 100 meters tall were taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar- were reduced to rubble in seconds using a 'controlled implosion' to ensure minimal damage to the surroundings.

Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: The towers were reduced to rubble in seconds.

The towers- Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors)- were part of the Emerald Court project of the realty firm Supertech. The twin towers were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction.

Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: The air quality and visibility was extremely low.

Ahead of the demolition close to 500 police and traffic personnel were deployed around Supertech's twin towers in Noida. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway remained closed between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm.

Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: The blast lasted for about nine seconds.

Minutes after the demolition, the nearby buildings appeared to be safe. A detailed safety audit is expected later. The air quality and visibility was extremely low.

Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: The twin towers ahead of the demolition.

Earlier today Supertech said that the twin towers were built as per the building plan approved by Noida development authorities and no deviations were made, adding that the demolition of these two towers will not impact its other real estate projects.