In Odisha, Berhampur Police's Arrest Post Viral For Hilarious Emoji Twist

The Berhampur Police in Odisha arrested four men accused of assaulting a father and son. But when they announced the news on social media, their post took X users on a wild laughter ride. The reason? The police's creative use of emojis turned a routine announcement into a viral sensation.
The post features a photo of the four accused, but their faces were not covered by the usual pixelation or blurring. They had emojis — each telling its own story. A pleading, a disappointed and a frowned emoji superimposed on their faces.
The caption, “Gopalpur Police team arrested four persons for assaulting father and son,” may be straightforward, but the visual twist added a layer of humour that had people cracking up.
Several users praised the post for how it blended humour with the arrest news.
One user wrote, “Unbelievable guys with such emotional faces would assault someone .”
Another user was in two minds about whether to feel disheartened about the crime or to laugh at the police's witty take.
Another user playfully suggested that if he were ever arrested, the police should use the emoji that depicts a face with sweat and a flushed expression. The emoji is commonly used to convey feelings of stress or intense situations.
This wasn't just a one-off moment. The Berhampur Police handle has a knack for mixing serious law enforcement updates with a good dose of comedy. Take, for instance, their October post about a major drive against gambling. The caption outlined the ongoing raids across various police station areas over 10 days, but it was the photos of the accused that truly stole the show. Instead of revealing their identities, the police covered their faces with a range of emojis.
In another instance from October, Berhampur Police arrested an individual for cheating, and true to their style, they shared a post on social media with the accused's face covered by an emoji.
Through these witty updates, Berhampur Police have not only captured attention but also brought a refreshing dose of humour to the usually serious world of crime.
