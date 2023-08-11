In Novel Initiative, Indore Police To Use WhatsApp To Process Complaints

Indore Commissioner of Police launched the initiative named 'DIGI COP SAATHI'. (File)

The city police of Information Technology (IT) hub of Madhya Pradesh, Indore has added a new feature to its progressiveness as it started an initiative to hear the problems of the public through artificial intelligence (AI).

The police will hear the problems of the victims on WhatsApp via AI and inform them about the status of action taken on the complaints made by them in the past.

Indore Commissioner of Police (CP) Makrand Deouskar launched the initiative named 'DIGI COP SAATHI' in the city on Friday and issued a WhatsApp number 6262302020 for the people.

The initiative has been started in the area of Zone 1 which falls under Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aaditya Mishra and after the success of the initiative it will be implemented in other zones as well.

DCP Mishra said that victims would be able to contact the CP or DCP through this number if their complaints are not processed or if they are not satisfied with the action taken at the police station level.

They will also be given time to appear before the CP or DCP if required. Indore Police will also hold online video meetings with applicants and non-applicants.

Mr Deouskar said, "Many complainants come from far distant places and sit in a queue for a long time at our office, now with this new system their time will not be wasted. With this new AI base public hearing, applicants, non-applicants, investigators and senior officers will also be able to solve the problem by joining together."

