In New Record, 8 High Court Chief Justice Elevations At Once: Sources

The moves add to several firsts in filling up judiciary vacancies in recent months. (Representational)

In another new record in terms of filling up vacancies in the judiciary, a three-member Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has recommended the elevation of eight judges as Chief Justices of various High Courts at one go, according to sources.

The collegium is expected to send it to the Union government soon. On September 4, the Chief Justice of India had said during an event that it has been his endeavour to address the issue of vacancies in the higher judiciary on an "urgent basis" and noted that due to the collective efforts, the vacancy in the top court is now reduced to just one.

He had added back then that in another month, he expected that 90 per cent of vacancies in High Courts would be filled.

The three-member collegium is composed of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Along with the eight elevations, five current Chief Justices and 28 judges of High Courts will be transferred.

Recently there have been several firsts in filling up judiciary vacancies. On September 4, the three-member Supreme Court collegium had recommended 68 names in one go for elevation as judges to 12 High Courts.

On August 17, a five-member Supreme Court collegium had recommended nine names for elevation as judges of Supreme Court at one go.

The eight judges who will be elevated as Chief Justices of various High Courts are:

1) Justice Rajesh Bindal

Currently: Acting Chief Justice Of Calcutta High Court

Elevated To: Chief Justice Of Allahabad High Court

2) Justice Prakash Srivastava

Currently: Judge In Madhya Pradesh High Court

Elevated To: Chief Justice Of Calcutta High Court

3) Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra

Currently: Judge In Chhattisgarh High Court

Elevated To: Chief Justice Of Andhra Pradesh High Court

4) Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi

Currently: Judge In Allahabad High Court

Elevated To: Chief Justice Of Karnataka High Court

5) Justice Satish Chandra Sharma

Currently: Judge In Karnataka High Court

Elevated To: Chief Justice Of Telangana High Court

6) Justice Ranjit V. More

Currently: Judge In Meghalaya High Court

Elevated To: Chief Justice Of Meghalaya High Court

7) Justice Aravind Kumar

Currently: Judge In Karnataka High Court

Elevated To: Chief Justice Of Gujarat High Court

8) Justice R. V. Malimath

Currently: Judge In Karnataka High Court

Elevated To: Chief Justice Of Madhya Pradesh High Court

Current Chief Justices of High Courts who will be transferred:

1) Justice Akil Qureshi

From Tripura to Rajasthan

2) Justice Arup Kumar Goswami

From Andhra Pradesh to Chhattisgarh

3) Justice Mohd. Rafiq

From Madhya Pradesh to Himachal Pradesh

4) Indrajit Mahanty

From Rajasthan to Tripura

5) Biswanath Somadder

From Meghalaya to Sikkim