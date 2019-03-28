In Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case, Top Court To Hear Plea On CBI Probe

The plea also sought identification of prime accused Brajesh Thakur's aides. (File)

After two weeks, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a fresh plea alleging that CBI tried to "shield the real perpetrators" in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case by not conducting probe on "crucial leads" available on record.

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home at Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

The probe into the case was transferred to CBI. The premier investigation agency had filed a charge sheet against 21 people, including prime accused Brajesh Thakur.

The fresh application was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer today. The bench said the matter would be heard after two weeks.

The plea, filed through advocate Fauzia Shakil, has sought a direction to the CBI to carry out a thorough, proper and scientific probe into the case.

"It is evident from the statement of victims that a large scale prostitution racket was being run by prime accused Brajesh Thakur.

"From the perusal of the charge sheet, it is apparent that CBI is trying to shield the real perpetrators and has intentionally avoided investigating the leads given by the victims about the outsiders and alleged friends of Thakur who were involved in the offence," the plea said.

It further alleged that despite statements of the survivors, which disclosed grave and serious cognisable offences like rape, murder, gang rapes, prostitution and trafficking, the CBI did not charge shee the accused under the relevant penal provisions.

The plea sought identification of accused as per law on the basis of statements of survivors and further probe to establish identity of Brajesh Thakur's "guests, uncles and friends", who had visited the shelter home.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.