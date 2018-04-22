In Muzaffarnagar, 9-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By Villager

The boy was lured and taken to a forest area by the man when he was playing at a field near his house, Station House Officer (SHO), Titawi, Sube Singh said.
The officer said a case was registered on a complaint lodged by the boy's father. Locals rescued the boy after he shouted for help, he said.
The accused managed to escape and a search has been launched to arrest him, the SHO said.
In another case reported from Muzaffarnagar, a doctor was arrested for allegedly confining a 13-year-old girl in his clinic for three days to rape her. The father of the girl said she had gone to the clinic to get some medicines.