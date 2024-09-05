In Murder Case Against Actor Darshan, Photos Of Assault On Victim Surface

In a new twist in the kidnap and murder case against Kannada actor Darshan, photos allegedly showing the victim Renukaswamy being tortured before his death have surfaced on Thursday. The photos emerged after the Karnataka Police submitted a 3,991-page chargesheet in the murder case on Wednesday.

According to news agency IANS, one of the photos shows Renukaswamy, shirtless and sitting on the ground in front of parked trucks, in tears. Another image shows him unconscious in front of a truck wearing a vest and blue jeans.

IANS sources said the photos were found on the phone of Darshan's aide Pavan and were collected as evidence by the police department. The Karnataka police have not issued any official statement regarding the leaked photos.

Sources say that Pavan, who is also an accused in the case, took the photos of Renukaswamy after kidnapping, assaulting and keeping him at a shed. Pavan, then, went to a club where Darshan was partying with friends and showed him the photos. After seeing the photos, Darshan went to actor Pavithra Gowda's home and brought her to the shed where they continued the assault on Renukaswamy, IANS sources said.

In its chargesheet, the Karnataka Police detailed the alleged brutal torture before his death.

“After being assaulted by Darshan and his gang, Renukaswamy's chest bones were broken. There are a total of 39 injury marks all over his body. There is also a deep cut on the victim's head,” the chargesheet read.

It also said that Darshan and his aides used an electrical device to deliver electric shocks to Renukaswamy's private parts to jolt him awake when he passed out from pain after being repeatedly assaulted.

“After committing the murder, Darshan and the other accused used their influence and money to dispose of the body and attempted to destroy evidence. They also tried to frame other individuals to escape charges,” the chargesheet said.

The Kannada actor is among 17 people, including his friend actor Pavithra Gowda, who are in judicial custody in connection with the murder of his fan Renukaswamy.

The 33-year-old fan had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, after which he was allegedly beaten to death. His body was found near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru's Sumanahalli on June 9.