In Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run, License Of Bar That Sold Beer To Accused Mihir Shah Suspended

BMW Hit-And-Run: Mihir Shah and his driver had bought beer from the Sai Prasad Bar in Malad

The license of a Mumbai bar - from where BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah bought four bottles of beer before hitting a couple on their bike last Sunday - has been temporarily suspended over alleged violations, officials have said.

Police sources said Mihir Shah was "heavily drunk... and on a joyride" at the time of the horrific collision that left the woman on the bike dead.

Mihir and his driver had bought beer from the Sai Prasad Bar in Malad and drank it inside the car after leaving a Juhu bar where he had alcohol with his friends.

Police sources said the license of the bar has been suspended because they sold beer to the accused after the deadline. When the officials raided the bar, they also found the security camera footage deleted.

Before heading to the Malad bar for the second round of drinks, Mihir Shah and his three friends drank a dozen 60ml glasses of whiskey at the Vice-Global Tapas Bar in Juhu.

They left the bar - parts of which were demolished for serving liquor to 24-year-old Shah, who is below the legal drinking age - at 11 pm last Saturday. The bar has claimed Shah showed them a false ID that said he was 27 years old.

Mihir Shah is the son of politician Rajesh Shah, a member of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction.

The 24-year-old was allegedly driving the BMW car which rammed Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area, police said. Rajrishi Bidawat, his driver, was the other occupant in the luxury car.

CCTV footage indicates Ms Nakhwa was dragged for 1.5 km after the collision before the BMW was stopped. The police said the footage also showed that Mr Shah then again switched seats with Mr Bidawat, pulled the woman's body out from under the car, and left it on the road before driving away.