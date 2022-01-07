In Mizoram, Surge In Covid Cases Amid Concern Over Delta, Omicron

The overall caseload in Mizoram has doubled in the last two days.

With 579 fresh coronavirus cases, Mizoram saw a big spike on Thursday - a jump of 13 per cent compared to the previous day (506). The surge in cases is nearly six times higher than what the northeastern state recorded about a week ago.

The northeastern state is not just concerned over the new Omicron variant but fears over Delta variant still prevail.

The positivity rate, however, has dropped from 16.47 per cent last week to 9.72 per cent on Thursday.

Mizoram has been one state where the central team has visited several times. Omicron is the new threat as the country prepares for the third wave

But Mizoram is still battling the prevalence of the Delta wave. It seems the second wave, which never ebbed, is now merging into the third wave.

Aizawl, the state's capital, is contributing over half of the fresh Covid cases currently.

On January 1, 84 new infections were reported in the state with a positivity rate of 16.4 per cent and an active caseload of 1,715.

By January 4, 443 daily cases were registered, with a positivity rate of 13.38 per cent and an active caseload of 2,162.

On Thursday, 6, 579 positive cases were reported with 9.72 per cent positivity rate and 3018 active cases in the state.

In view of the Delta variant, which is still contributing to the surge, officials say, the Rapid Antigen Tests are being used more aggressively.

Restrictions were imposed in the state capital Aizawl for Christmas and the New Year celebrations. Yet the city continues to see a surge. Official say there were fewer restrictions in the villages and people from Aizawl had travelled to villages for Christmas and New Year and probably celebrated without following Covid protocol.