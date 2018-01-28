In Message On Corruption, PM Modi's Veiled Hint At Lalu Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the fight against corruption is on as the youth today refuses to accept it. It a reference that's seen to be pointed to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav, he said, "Earlier people believed that nothing happens to the rich and powerful. But, things are different today. People who served as Chief Ministers are in jail for their corruption".



Over the last one month, Lalu Yadav has received two consecutive jail sentences in two fodder scam cases.



Last week, he received a five-year jail term in the third fodder scam case. He is already serving a three-and-half-year jail term in the second fodder scam case.



Verdicts in two more cases against him are expected over the next few months.



Another former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jagannath Mishra, also received a 5-year jail sentence along with Lalu Yadav last week.



