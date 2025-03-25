In Mega Outreach To Muslims, BJP launches Eid Gift Kit 'Saugat-e-Modi'

The BJP, in a mega outreach to Muslims, is launching a programme for Eid, under which gifts packs will be given to 32 lakh economically deprived families. Dubbed " Saugat-e-Modi", the gifts will be distributed through programmes held in collaboration with mosques, for which 32,000 party workers have been roped in.

The initiative by the BJP's Minority Morcha began in Mumbai, 200 needy individuals in Navi Mumbai were given 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits.

A similar program was held in Delhi today, attended by BJP National General Secretary and Minority Morcha National In-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam. The event took place at Ghalib Academy, Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin.

The gift packs, sources said, contain food items, clothing, vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, and sugar. It has salwar-suit fabric for women, and kurta-pajama fabric for men. The estimated cost of a kit is around Rs 500-Rs 600, sources said.

Sources said 100 such gift packs will be distributed at every event. Each office bearer of the Minority Morcha will identify 100 needy persons from a mosque with the help of the mosque committee and will deliver the "Saughat-e-Modi" kit to them as a gift.

The campaign is seen as an effort to assist needy Muslim families while expanding BJP's reach across different sections of society, sources said.

Applauding the initiative, Maulana Sajid Rashidi of All India Imam Association said it will help alter Muslims' perception of the BJP and away from politics of appeasement.

