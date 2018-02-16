In Mega Bike Rally, Amit Shah Praises Khattar Government, Slams Congress Amit Shah was addressing the "Yuva Hunkar" (youth power) rally in which besides 63-year-old Mr Khattar, many of his ministerial colleagues, party legislators and workers reached the venue riding motorcycles.

Share EMAIL PRINT Amit Shah said that Haryana had got liberal funds from the centre under the Modi government. (PTI) Jind: Alleging that central funds used to go down the "gutter of corruption" under the Congress rule, BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday said Haryana has got an honest and transparent government after a long time in the one led by Chief Minister ML Khattar.



"In this state, chief ministers have gone to jail for corruption and here is Chief Minister Khattar against whom not even a single charge of corruption has been levelled," Mr Shah said.



Under the Congress rule, "the money used to go down the gutter of corruption. But now it flows from the centre's treasury into states' coffers," Mr Shah said, adding that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar needs to be congratulated for bringing a corruption-free and transparent regime to the state after a long time.



Mr Shah was addressing the "Yuva Hunkar" (youth power) rally in which besides 63-year-old Mr Khattar, many of his ministerial colleagues, party legislators and workers reached the venue riding motorcycles.



BJP leaders claimed that over a lakh bikers participated in the event, seen as an attempt by the BJP to consolidate its hold on Jind and adjoining areas including Rohtak and Sonepat, strongholds of the predominant Jat community ahead of state elections next year.



Jind is also considered to be the nerve centre of Haryana politics.



Hitting out at the previous Congress government, Mr Shah alleged that "transfer industry used to flourish in Haryana, but now the entire system has been made online and jobs are given on merit."



Referring to the opposition Congress deciding to hold protests demanding that the BJP give an account of its four-year rule, Mr Shah said, "We don't need to give any reply to the Congress, I have come here to give account to the people of Haryana."



Mr Shah said that Haryana had got generous funds from the centre under the Narendra Modi government, and the Khattar government was giving a transparent regime to ensure all-round development.



