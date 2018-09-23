In Meet Of Seers Over Ram Temple Next Month, Message For Modi Government

Janambhoomi Nirman Uch Adhikaar Samiti will hold a meeting on October 5 (File)

To discuss strategy for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a group of 40 Hindu seers will meet in the national capital next month.

Under the leadership of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Trust chief, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Janambhoomi Nirman Uch Adhikaar Samiti will hold a meeting on October 5.

Sharad Sharma, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson, said, "The construction of Ram temple is a matter of belief for crores of Hindus. So this meeting of 40 top Hindu seers has been called to remove the hurdles coming in the way of the construction of Ram Mandir."

Mahant Das, a seer in Aligarh, warned the BJP government that the party will be "finished" next election if it did not come forward for the construction of the temple.

"All Hindu seers are expecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start the construction of Ram temple during his regime. Ram bhakts (devotees) are disappointed and this disappointment can be removed only after the construction of Ram Mandir (temple)."

"If the BJP does not come forward for the construction of Ram temple then it will be finished in next elections," he added.

The chief priest of Ram Janambhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, echoed the sentiment, saying the Modi government was fooling the Hindus.

"The union government is fooling the Hindus. If it can amend the Supreme Court order on the SC/ST Act by bringing a resolution in parliament, why the Modi government is not making law in parliament for Ram temple? All Sadhus and Hindu seers must oppose this 'anti-Rama' government unitedly and teach it a lesson in 2019 elections," he said.

When asked about the meeting, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was in Faizabad, said, "Whatever the seers will decide, the government will think seriously on it."

BJP president Amit Shah recently said that he hoped the Ram temple "movement" would result in "victory of culture".

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also said in an outreach event that the temple must be constructed at the earliest to eliminate communal discord in society.

The BJP had said it in its election manifesto that it was committed for the construction of Ram temple. The opposition parties, and even BJP's allies, are reminding the party of its promise.

"The position taken by the RSS chief on the issue of the temple is of commitment. But has there left even an iota of that commitment in the inner hues of politicians?" the Shiv Sena, a BJP ally, said in an editorial.

