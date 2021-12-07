Drugs Worth Rs 500 Crore Seized In Manipur In Massive Haul

A drug trafficker of Myanmar origin was apprehended.

Drugs worth Rs 500 crore were seized in Manipur on Monday and one trafficker of Myanmar origin was arrested in this connection, said the Assam Rifles.

The seizure was made by the Moreh battalion of Assam Rifles during a joint operation with Manipur Police in the border town of Moreh, said a statement from Assam Rifles.

The drugs, which comprised 54 kg brown sugar and 154 kg Methamphetamine (ice meth), were estimated to be worth over Rs 500 crore.

Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of combating cross-border narco-terrorism and insurgency emanating from Myanmar, the release said. Narco-terrorism, it added, is a major source of finance for terrorist groups based in Myanmar.