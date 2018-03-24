In Maharashtra, Six Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested Over Illegal Stay

The Thane unit of the ATS arrested the six from Bhiwandi and they have confessed that they are Bangladeshi nationals who had been staying in the country illegally, an official said.
They have been booked under relevant sections of the Passport (Entry Into India) Rules, the Foreigners Act as well as the Indian Penal Code, he said.
Officials said the number of nationals from the neighbouring country apprehended by the state's ATS now stood at 24.
Earlier, raids by the ATS had netted Bangladeshi nationals from Malwani, Kandivali, Panvel in Navi Mumbai, Ambernath as well as Pune, officials informed.
