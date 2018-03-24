In Maharashtra, Six Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested Over Illegal Stay Officials said the number of nationals from the neighbouring country apprehended by the Maharashtra ATS now stood at 24.

Share EMAIL PRINT The six accused were arrested from Bhiwandi. (Representational) Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad today arrested six Bangladeshi nationals for staying in the country without valid documents, officials said.



The Thane unit of the ATS arrested the six from Bhiwandi and they have confessed that they are Bangladeshi nationals who had been staying in the country illegally, an official said.



They have been booked under relevant sections of the Passport (Entry Into India) Rules, the Foreigners Act as well as the Indian Penal Code, he said.



Officials said the number of nationals from the neighbouring country apprehended by the state's ATS now stood at 24.



Earlier, raids by the ATS had netted Bangladeshi nationals from Malwani, Kandivali, Panvel in Navi Mumbai, Ambernath as well as Pune, officials informed.



Among the arrested, five have also been charged with sheltering operatives of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a terror outfit banned in Bangladesh, an official said.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad today arrested six Bangladeshi nationals for staying in the country without valid documents, officials said.The Thane unit of the ATS arrested the six from Bhiwandi and they have confessed that they are Bangladeshi nationals who had been staying in the country illegally, an official said.They have been booked under relevant sections of the Passport (Entry Into India) Rules, the Foreigners Act as well as the Indian Penal Code, he said.Officials said the number of nationals from the neighbouring country apprehended by the state's ATS now stood at 24.Earlier, raids by the ATS had netted Bangladeshi nationals from Malwani, Kandivali, Panvel in Navi Mumbai, Ambernath as well as Pune, officials informed. Among the arrested, five have also been charged with sheltering operatives of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a terror outfit banned in Bangladesh, an official said.