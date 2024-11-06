In Maharashtra, Ruling Alliance's 10 Guarantees Vs Opposition's 'Panch Sutra'

It is raining poll promises in Maharashtra, with around two weeks to go before the assembly election. The ruling alliance Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, have both released their manifestos which make tall promises, especially to the women, farmers and the young people of the state.

Given the do-or-die nature of the coming battle, parties like Shiv Sena of Uddhav Thackeray or Sharad Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, released individual manifestos and made election announcements for every seat.

While the ruling alliance is wooing voters with its 10 guarantees, the opposition has gone to the people with a "Panchsutra" (Letter of five promises) in its joint manifesto.

The Mahayuti's 10 guarantees include:

. Increasing the amount of Ladli Behan Yojana from Rs 1,500 to 2,100 and a promise to deploy 25,000 women in the police force. . Farmers guaranteed loan waiver and under the Kisan Samman Yojana, the amount to increase from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per year . A 20% subsidy on MSP . Old-age pension increase from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 per month . Stability in prices of essential commodities . 25 lakh jobs and education allowance of Rs 10,000 per month promised, training for 10 lakh students . Anganwadi and Asha workers promised a salary of Rs 15,000 and insurance protection . 45,000 connecting roads in rural areas . 30 per cent reduction in electricity bill Vision Maharashtra 2029 to be completed within 100 days

"Opposition parties were making fun of Ladli Behan Yojana. What will Rs. 1500 do?" said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "I promise that the scheme will never be stopped. Many more important decisions will be taken as soon as the government is formed," he added.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, held a "Swabhiman Sabha" in Mumbai and released the five promises of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The "Panch Sutra" promise of Mahavikas Aghadi includes:

Under the Mahalaxmi Yojana, women will get Rs. 3,000 per month and free bus travel Farmers will get loans up to Rs. 3 lakh, and an incentive of Rs 50,000 for repaying the loan on time. Caste-based census will be conducted, in which an attempt will be made to remove the 50% reservation limit. Health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh and free medicines Financial assistance of up to Rs 4,000 per month for unemployed young people.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the "Constitution in danger" narrative had given a big advantage to the Maha Vikas Aghadi. This time too, Rahul Gandhi was seen waving the Red Book of the Constitution in Nagpur and Mumbai.

He was joined by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

The BJP, however, claimed the Red Book Mr Gandhi had brought was completely blank, and called it an insult to Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution.