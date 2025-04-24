In Madhya Pradesh, A Quota Blackhole For Other Backward Castes

The Other Backward Classes or OBC community, despite comprising over half the population of Madhya Pradesh, remains entangled in a web of administrative delays and broken promises when it comes to reservation. The promised 27 per cent quota in government jobs has turned into a trap for the community, and aspirants are waiting endlessly for results.

The state's controversial 87:13 formula is at the heart of the crisis. Under this arrangement, 87 per cent of recruitment results are declared, while 13 per cent- largely impacting OBC candidates - are held back, leaving thousands of aspirants at a loose end.

In 2019, the Kamal Nath government raised OBC reservation from 14% to 27%, passing a bill in the Assembly. But the move was challenged in the High Court, mainly on the grounds that reservation exceeding 50 per cent is unconstitutional. On March 19, 2019, the High Court stayed the increased 13 pe cent more OBC reservation, which led to suspension of many recruitment processes. Later, a formula (87 per cent existing reservations plus 13 per cent reserved was introduced to continue exams while holding the disputed 13 per cent seats separately until a final verdict.

In 2024, all pending petitions regarding OBC reservation hike (around 70 in total) were transferred from the High Court to the Supreme Court. Till the final decision is made, recruitments are continuing based on the 87:13 formula.

A Wait of Six Years and Counting

The human cost of this impasse is staggering.

Virendra Singh, 50, from Gwalior, passed the MPPSC Mains in 2019 and sat for the interview. Six years later, he is still awaiting his final result.

"Every time I approach the government, the door remains shut," he said, hiding tears behind a stoic smile when asked by his children about the pending result. " I have become overage. The exam I gave in 2019 was my last exam. My family members do not believe that I have given the interview. They think I am making excuses. I feel I have performed well. If I get the result, I will be a deputy collector," Virendra said, his voice heavy with emotion.

Nabhi Gurjar from Harda dreamt of donning a police uniform. After clearing the written and physical exams, she received a letter that said her result was on hold.

"Family pressure is growing. Relatives ask when I will settle down. In Delhi Police, recruitment results are declared within six months, but in Madhya Pradesh, years pass without clarity," she said.

Hemant Rathore from Rajgarh, who performed exceptionally in the police recruitment test, is also carrying a load of uncertainty.

"We are not able to study further because of the 13 per cent hold. Our result is being held while this petition has been dismissed," Hemant said.

Dharmendra Singh from Datia cleared the physicals for a forest guard post but found his result among the withheld list. Today, he teaches children at an orphanage to survive. "For us lower-middle-class families, even a job of Rs 20,000 is a lifeline. But the government fails to realise the gravity of our situation," he said.

The unemployment figures are growing across Madhya Pradesh: 39.4 per cent of young men of the OBC community are jobless; 18.12 per cent of Scheduled Castes and 15.5 per cent of Scheduled Tribes are also seeking employment; even 26.98 per cent of General Category youth remain unemployed.

Despite a 50-plus per cent OBC population, Madhya Pradesh provides only 14 per cent OBC reservation. The Scheduled Tribes get 20 per cent reservation, Scheduled castes 16 per cent, 50 per cent seats are in the general category.

Politics Over Reservation

Historically, the OBC vote bank has been pivotal in Madhya Pradesh. BJP leaders like Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Babulal Gaur, and Mohan Yadav have emerged from this very community.

In 2019, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government raised OBC reservation from 14 to 27 per cent. But after legal challenges, the 87:13 formula was introduced, holding back results for OBC candidates.

Senior advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur said there is no freeze on the state's 27 per cent reservation from the Supreme Court or the High Court. "The 27 per cent OBC reservation is not being implemented based on the opinion of the Advocate General, not because of any court order," Mr Thakur said.

The issue has now taken a political turn. The opposition accuses the government of misleading the people, while the government insists it is firmly standing with the OBC community.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Arun Yadav alleged, "In 2019, our government implemented the 27 per cent reservation. The present government is going around in circles. They do not want to give us reservation".

In Madhya Pradesh, 56 per cent of the population belongs to backward classes. "Whenever we raise the issue of reservation, the government keeps delaying it on pretext of seeking legal advice," Mr Yadav said.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav maintained his government's commitment to OBC reservation is unwavering.

"We are firmly committed to providing 27 per cent reservation. We have even discussed this with the Solicitor General. We are reviewing the reports submitted during the previous government's tenure and are in dialogue with all petitioners involved in the OBC reservation cases," he said.