In Kolkata Jaguar Crash, 'Biryani Brothers' Charged By Police

A Jaguar Land Rover F-Pace rammed into a Mercedes in the early hours of August 17

The Kolkata police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the Jaguar accident case, charging prime accused Raghib Parwez, from the famous biryani maker Arsalan chain of restaurants, on various counts, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The chargesheet filed also named Raghib Parwez's younger brother Arsalan Parwez and their maternal uncle Mohammad Hamsa.

Raghib Parwez, who was at the wheel of the Jaguar Land Rover F-Pace car that was involved in the January 17 accident killing two people and injuring three, was chargesheeted under sections 304 A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code among many.

Arsalan Parwez and Mohd Hamsa were slapped charges under IPC Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

Md Hamsa was additionally charged under IPC section 212 (harbouring offender).

The Jaguar Land Rover F-Pace, moving at breakneck speed amid heavy showers, rammed into a Mercedes in the early hours of August 17 at the Shakespeare Sarani-Loudon Street crossing in south Kolkata.

The Mercedes, which took the full impact of the hit, rolled over twice and crashed against a traffic police kiosk.

The kiosk fell on three Bangladeshi citizens, who had taken shelter from the rain behind the structure. Two of them -- Kazi Mohammad Mainul Alam, 36, and Farhana Islam Tania, 28, who had come to Kolkata for medical treatment -- were crushed to death. Kazi Safi Rahmatullah, the third from the group, survived with injuries.

The Mercedes occupants -- Amit Kajaria, who was at the wheel and his wife Kanika -- were both injured. The husband almost had his right ear severed, and had to undergo plastic surgery.

Hours after the accident, Arsalan Parwez surrendered to the police, claiming he was driving the car.

But four days later, the city police said they have arrested Raghib Parwez saying he was at the wheel at the time of the accident.

Md Hamsa was later arrested for allegedly helping Raghib flee, and for having sheltered him at a relative's place before he flew to Dubai on August 17.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.