In Karnataka, Oxygen Demand, Price Doubled Since Covid Started

Karnataka is among the top 5 states with highest daily Covid numbers and deaths. (Representational)

Karnataka is among the seven states that have been told by the Central government to make sure there is enough oxygen for COVID-19 patients. While some private hospitals have flagged a shortage of oxygen supply, the BS Yediyurappa-led state government maintains there is no shortage and that it has told suppliers to increase production, among others measures adopted to comply with Sunday's directive.

"The demand has of course gone up, but as of now there is no issue. Some shortage was faced by a hospital or two, but we acted immediately. We are diverting and using industrial oxygen also. We are also sourcing from other states including Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat," Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told NDTV.

Dr HM Prasanna, President of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, however says some hospitals are struggling to get refills of oxygen cylinders.

"Only big private hospitals in Bengaluru have enough oxygen; small and medium private hospitals have been facing issues getting refills. In Bengaluru districts headquarter, both private and government hospitals are facing challenges in providing oxygen to patients," Dr Prasanna told NDTV.

He adds that even if oxygen supply was sufficient, the government-capped cost of treatment for coronavirus is too low to remain viable as the price of oxygen cylinders has risen steeply.

"Most patients need high oxygen flow now. In the pre-Covid days, patients needed usually less than 10 litres of oxygen per minute - with the routine being 4 litres per minute. Now, they need 15 litres and more per minute. Critically ill patients need to be given as much as 40 litres per minute," Dr Prasanna says.

If in pre-Covid times, the cost was Rs 18 to Rs 20 per cubic litre, it has now almost doubled. Dr Prasanna said that major vendors have increased their costs by 40%, and added that though hospitals had turned to new suppliers, they too were asking for as much as Rs 40 per cylinder.

"For private patients, the government has said we can charge Rs10,000 per bed with oxygen supply and up to Rs 12,600 if it is high-flow. For government-referred patients, the state will reimburse Rs 5,000 per bed and Rs 7,000 for high-flow patients. But these rates were fixed based on pre-Covid oxygen prices. The cap should be increased now based on the prices today," he told NDTV, adding that he hopes the government will also cap oxygen prices.

Karnataka - among the top 5 states when it comes to the daily COVID-19 numbers and deaths - added 9,894 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its tally to 4.59 lakh; overall cases in capital Bengaluru crossed 1.7 lakh, the Health Ministry data shows.