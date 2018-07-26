In Jhansi Molestation Case, Sixth Accused Arrested

A case has been registered against the culprits under various sections of IPC. (Representational)

The sixth accused, who was part of a group of youth which allegedly molested a 16-year-old girl and also filmed the act, was arrested in Jhansi on Wednesday, police said.

"On the complaint lodged by the girl, a case was registered against the accused. One person was arrested today, taking the number of persons arrested (in this connection) to six," circle officer Moth Thakur Deenpal Singh said.

The incident is said to have taken place around 10 days ago in an area under the Chirgaon police station, he said.

The video shows the girl being molested by a group of boys while dragging her to a forest area. The girl can be seen shouting for help.

DIG (Jhansi zone) Subhash Singh Baghel had on Tuesday said, "As soon as we got the information about the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot. The girl seen in the video was located and a written complaint filed."

He said the victim alleged that a boy from the neighbourhood had threatened her and taken her to a nearby place where some other boys were also present.

"A case has been registered against the culprits under various sections of IPC along with the POCSO Act as the victim is a teenager. The main accused has been arrested in the case," Mr Baghel said.