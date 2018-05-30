In Indonesia, PM Narendra Modi Visits Istiqlal Mosque And Arjuna Wijaya Chariot

"Glad to have visited the Istiqlal Mosque, one of the largest mosques in the world," PM Modi said in a tweet.
"Ramadan Karim! Indonesian President @jokowi accompanied PM @narendramodi during a visit to Istiqlal Mosque... tweeted the Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.
Indonesia is home to the world's largest Muslim population followed by India.
Ramadan Karim! Indonesian President @jokowi accompanied PM @narendramodi during a visit to Istiqlal Mosque, the national mosque of Indonesia and the largest in southeast Asia, in the holy month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/X5xXddlRo6— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) May 30, 2018
The mosque was built to mark Indonesia's independence. Istiqlal is an Arabic word for "independence". The mosque took 17 years to build and can accommodate over 120,000 worshippers.
CommentsBefore visiting the mosque, PM Modi visited the Arjuna Wijaya Chariot or chariot of the victorious Arjuna. The iconic structure depicts a scene from the Mahabharata, with Arjuna and Lord Krishna on the chariot, pulled by eight horses, symbolizing the eight elements of nature - the sun, moon, stars, fire, earth, water, wind and ocean.
PM Modi and President Widodo visit Arjuna Wijaya Chariot
PM Modi arrived in Jakarta yesterday on the first leg of his three-nation tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to boost India's Act East Policy.