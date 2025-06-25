In Honeymoon Murder Case, Cops Find Country-Made Pistol, 2 Clips In Indore

In a significant development in the murder case of an Indore-based businessman during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, the state police's special investigation team (SIT) said they have made a breakthrough with the help of the Indore Crime Branch by recovering a country-made pistol and magazines, believed to be linked to the murder of the businessman, Raja Raghuvanshi.

He was allegedly murdered by his wife, Sonam, in a conspiracy with her lover Raj Kushwaha. They hired three hitmen to kill Raja Raghuvanshi during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the Meghalaya SIT interrogated another accused, Silom James, who is a property dealer. Based on his information, a country-made handgun with two magazines of .32 rounds were recovered by the SIT from a stream in Indore.

The police also recovered Rs 50,000 cash from his car. He allegedly took the cash from the laptop bag of Raj Kushwaha.

The bag was set on fire and the laptop was thrown away somewhere along a road, the police said, adding they are searching for it.

The Meghalaya SIT is yet to recover jewellery that Sonam allegedly carried back to Indore after she and the hitmen killed her husband on May 23.

In total, three people including the property dealer in Indore were arrested for tampering evidence. The other two are flat owner Lokendra Tomar and security guard Balveer. They will be brought to Shillong and taken to a local court on Thursday, police sources said.

The police will seek their remand for further interrogation.