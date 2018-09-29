16 Trekkers Including 10 Foreigners Missing In Himachal Pradesh

German nationals stranded in Lahaul Valley were rescued on Tuesday

Sixteen trekkers including ten foreigners have lost contact due to bad weather conditions at Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. A team of policemen, local porters and mountaineering experts are conducting a search operation to locate them, said the district police official.

Earlier this week, a group of 45 students of IIT-Roorkee, five Indian- born US nationals and two German trekkers were rescued from the icy heights of Himachal Pradesh, in a joint operation by the district administration and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). They were stranded in Lahaul Valley as landslides triggered by heavy snow damaged the road links to Manali.

The state have been witnessing heavy rain and snowfall since mid-September. The IAF and BRO personnel have been carrying out rescue operations and air-dropping food packets in remote areas.

An official of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said, most of the 600 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali road have been reopened.