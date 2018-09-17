In Haryana Gang Rape, Rajnath Singh Assures "Strongest Action By State"

Opposition parties have stepped up attack on the state government, alleging that the latest incident was not an isolated one

All India | | Updated: September 17, 2018 22:19 IST
Union Minister Rajnath Singh made the statement on behalf of Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

Jammu: 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured that strongest possible action will be taken against those involved in the gang-rape of a young woman in the state, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

The 19-year-old woman -- a recipient of the President's award for her academic achievements at school -- was allegedly kidnapped on her way to coaching classes, drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field last Wednesday.

Mr Singh told reporters, "I have spoken to the Haryana Chief Minister who has assured that strongest possible action will be taken against the guilty."

Police's special task force -- a unit constituted to tackle organised crime and gangs -- has been roped in to arrest the accused.

"A hunt is on to nab the absconding accused," said Rahul Sharma, who took over as the district superintendent of police was moved out on Sunday.

Opposition parties have stepped up attack on the state government, alleging that the latest incident was not an isolated one and the law-and-order situation in the state has broken down completely. 

