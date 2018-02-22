In Haryana, A Woman Takes On 5-6 Men, Saves Her Husband

#WATCH: Woman saves her husband who was being beaten up by a group of men in #Haryana's Yamuna Nagar. pic.twitter.com/V9PpR0SWac — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

In a village in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, a woman saved her husband from a group of men who were beating him with sticks.The video which has gone viral, shows the woman in traditional salwar kameez, taking on her husband's attackers. It was a battle between one woman and five to six men with 'lathis'.Though the reason of the fight is not clear, reports say, it had erupted over land issues.In the 20 second video, it can be seen that five to six people surrounding a man and reining blows. As the man falls down to the ground screaming in pain, the woman rushes in, and takes on the attackers and virtually drives them away within seconds.A similar video of a woman wielding a gun coming to the rescue of her husband had emerged on February 4. The woman was nicknamed 'Revolver Rani' after the video created a buzz on social media. The incident took place in Lucknow when she had saved her husband from attackers.