In Gujarat Manifesto, Congress Promises To Rename Narendra Modi Stadium

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Congress today promised to rename the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to Sardar Patel Stadium, if it comes to power in Gujarat. Releasing the party's manifesto for the forthcoming Assembly elections, senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Congress will adopt the election manifesto as the official document in the first Cabinet meeting itself, if the party forms the government.

Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases, on December 1 and 5. Votes will be counted on December 8.

While promising to create 10 lakh jobs in the state for all Gujaratis, the Congress manifesto says it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and provide a monthly grant of Rs 2,000 to each single woman, widow and elderly woman in the state.

The party also said that 3,000 English-medium schools will be opened by the government and girls in the state will be provided with free education until their post-graduation.

Farm loan waivers up to Rs 3 lakhs, 300 units of free electricity, monthly grant of Rs 3,000 to each unemployed youth and domestic gas cylinders for Rs 500 are some of the other sops promised in the Congress manifesto.

Holding the current BJP-led government in Gujarat responsible for rampant corruption, Mr Gehlot said if Congress is voted to power, investigations will ordered into all complaints of corruption over the last 27 years and the guilty will be booked.

Offering free medical treatment to all Gujaratis up to a maximum of Rs 10 lakhs and free health checkup and medicines up to Rs 5 lakhs, Congress has also promised to provide Rs 4 lakh of COVID compensation in the state.