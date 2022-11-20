In Fridge Murder Case, Aftab Poonawala's Mumbai-Delhi Courier In Focus

Govind Yadav was interrogated at Naya Nagar Police Station on Mira Road in Mumbai today

As more details of the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi keep trickling in, an investigating team from Delhi Police has reached Mumbai to follow up on a lead that could be crucial in further piecing together the murder inquiry.

According to sources, officers from Delhi Police reached Vasai, in Mumbai, today. Along with officers from Mumbai Police, they interrogated a person named Govind Yadav at Naya Nagar Police Station on Mira Road.

Sources said Aftab had couriered a consignment for Rs 20,000 to a Delhi address through a Mira Road-based logistics company run by Mr Yadav.

It was Mr Yadav who had helped moved Aftab's belongings from Vasai to Delhi's Chhatarpur, sources said.

Shraddha and Aftab had moved to Delhi from Mumbai in May and were live-in partners. Following an argument over expenses and infidelity, Aftab reportedly strangled Shraddha to death. He later cut up her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a fridge at their apartment, before disposing them of in a forested area in Mehrauli over 18 days, police said.