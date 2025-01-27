In Dry Bihar, Drunk Headmaster Struggles To Unfurl Flag On Republic Day, Arrested

In dry state Bihar, the headmaster of a government school has been arrested after he attended the Republic Day function at the school drunk and struggled to unfurl the national flag. Headmaster Sanjay Kumar was to unfurl the national flag at a state-run middle school in Muzaffarpur district's Minapur. When teachers invited him to the dais, he was seen stumbling and swaying. Villagers then alerted local RJD MLA Rajiv Kumar and police.

Police took Mr Kumar to the police station and conducted a breathalyser test. A medical examination has also been carried out and police said further action would be taken based on its result.

Before his arrest, Mr Kumar said he drank out of "helplessness". "I drink out of helplessness. I have not been paid for five months. I have not been paid for midday meals either. I know how I am living and running this place. I am in debt. Try to understand how I am running my household and this school," he said. When asked who gave him money to drink, he replied, "Some people close to me get me drinks. Where will I get money from?"

Local MLA Rajiv Kumar said the headmaster's condition exposes the reality of prohibition in Bihar. "It is shameful that a government school's headmaster came drunk to the Republic Day function. He should face strict action," he said. The MLA said the prohibition in Bihar is for all to see. "Liquor is available everywhere."

Local police station in-charge Sujit Kumar Mishra said the villagers had informed them about the drunk headmaster. "We have arrested the headmaster and conducted a breathalyser test. He will be put through a medical examination and based on the results, action will be taken."

The incident raises big questions about the implementation of the alcohol ban in Bihar, a pet project of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that became law in 2016. The ban has also led to a spike in tragedies due to illegally manufactured country liquor.

The headmaster's allegations regarding non-payment of salaries also spotlight the struggle of the state's teachers to run their lives amid rising costs when their salaries are delayed for months.