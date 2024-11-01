In Crisis-Hit Manipur, 'Ningol Chakouba' Festival Brings Communities Together

Women who were honoured at the Ningol Chakouba event in Chadong village, Manipur

Last year, in solidarity with the victims of the ethnic conflict in Manipur, women from the Meitei community did not celebrate Ningol Chakouba, the biggest festival of the community. Ningol Chakouba, which the Meitei community celebrates after Diwali, is similar to Bhai Dooj except that in Manipur it is the brothers who welcome their sisters from their matrimonial homes for a grand feast.

This year, however, a few civil society organisations organised events on the theme of Ningol Chakouba to heal wounds, and save people from trauma and indignity of being displaced in their own state.

One of the events was held in Chadong village. In a post on X, indigenous people's rights activist Khuraijam Athouba said the gathering revived memories of ancient bonds and shared history that intertwines Manipur's indigenous communities.

"... This festival transcends boundaries of religion, caste, creed, or community, embracing only the sacred bond of affection that ties siblings together. Held on the auspicious second day of the lunar month of Hiyangei, Ningol Chakouba is a cherished occasion when brothers invite their married sisters back to their maternal homes for a grand feast and joyous reunion," Mr Athouba said.

Moments from the Historic Ching-Tam Ningol Chakouba at Chadong Village, Ukhrul

For the first time in Ukhrul, Ningols (sisters) from inter-community marriages gathered to celebrate one of Manipur's most beautiful and unifying festivals, Ningol Chakouba.

The civil society organisation Indigenous People's Forum, which organised the event, in a statement said that going by the spirit of the proverbial dictum 'in the midst of every crisis lies great opportunity', Ningol Chakouba - an ancient practice of inviting married sisters 'Ningols' by their brothers for a familial feast - provided a much-needed ray of hope to usher in fraternal bonding, tolerance and shared existence.

"... The violence that erupted on May 3, 2023 has had similar ramifications (after the COVID-19 pandemic). Our livelihood, economy, security, education and annual rituals and festivities have been affected in an unsolicited manner. The peace loving indigenous people of Manipur have been coerced to see violence that is unprecedented in nature. Amidst these crises, the indigenous people of Manipur have shown their resilience to stand together for peace and coexistence," the Indigenous People's Forum said in the statement.

Diwali and Ningol Chakouba fall at a time of the year when there is an increase in commercial activities. But due to the ongoing conflict, this year too - as was last year - saw a sharp fall in sales margin, according to traders.

The Kuki tribes and the Meiteis have been fighting over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation. There are many villages of the Kuki tribes in the hills surrounding the Meitei-dominated valley. The 'general' category Meiteis want to be included under the Scheduled Tribes category, while the Kukis who share ethnic ties with people in neighbouring Myanmar's Chin State and Mizoram want a separate administration, citing discrimination and unequal share of resources and power with the Meiteis.