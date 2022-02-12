In Chhattisgarh, Paramilitary Officer Killed In Gunfight With Maoists

Assistant Commandant S B Tirkey was killed in the gunfight with Maoists. (Representational)

An officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and another security personnel injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The encounter between CRPF's 168 Battalion and the Maoists took place in a forest area in Bijapur's Usoor block, said Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyup. The area is about 440 km away from state capital Raipur.

Assistant Commandant S B Tirkey, who was from Jharkhand, was killed in the gunfight. A combing operation is currently underway in the area.