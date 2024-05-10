In Bollywood Actor Laila Khan's Murder, Court Convicts Stepfather After 13 Years

Laila Khan and her family members were killed in 2011 (File)

A Mumbai sessions court on Thursday convicted the stepfather of Bollywood actor Laila Khan for the murder of the actor, her mother, and four others, including three of her siblings, thirteen years after they went missing.

According to police, the accused, identified as Parvez Tak, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested in 2012. Another accused, who is also involved in the case, is still on the run.

The Court has held Parvez Tak guilty of murdering his stepdaughter and actor Laila Khan, her mother Shelina Patel, three of her siblings, and her cousin in February 2011.

Nearly 40 witnesses were examined during the trial. The court will hear the defense and prosecution on the quantum of punishment on May 14.

According to officials, Laila and her family members were killed and buried at their farmhouse in Igatpuri in February 2011. Their bodies were exhumed by police after the arrest of Tak in 2012.

In 2011, Laila Khan, who had appeared in a few Bollywood movies, went missing along with her mother, three of her siblings and her cousin.

Her father, Nadir Patel, had approached the police and lodged a complaint about their disappearance. Following the complaint, police launched a probe, which continued for months.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was also involved in the case suspecting a terror angle. However, in July 2012, the ATS announced that Laila Khan's matter was a murder case and there was 'no terror angle' to it.

Their murder came to light a few months later, when Parvez Tak was arrested.

Parvez Tak was first arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police and was later handed over to Mumbai police.

Later, during questioning, he revealed the murder and led the police to the remains of the people, which he had buried in a pit at the farmhouse in Igatpuri.

