In Bihar, Rahul Gandhi's Jovial Comeback After 'Pakora' Dig From Crowd

A crowd in Bihar's West Champaran district clapped and whooped today as Congress's Rahul Gandhi smilingly deflected a jibe directed at him by a group in the audience. "Woh bol raha hai pakora tal (he is saying go fry pakoras (vegetable fritters)," a man in the crowd shouted as Rahul Gandhi hit the campaign trail the day the first round of assembly elections that started with 71 seats.

Unfazed, Rahul Gandhi grinned. "Did you fry pakoras? When you come next, you should offer some to Nitish-ji and Modi-ji," he said to cheers and applause. The man who heckled Mr Gandhi, was also heard laughing.

Over the last days, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had lost his temper on several occasions. Last week, when someone raised "Lalu Yadav zindabad (long live Lalu Yadav)" slogans at his rally, he shouted at the man, asking him to "stop this nonsense".

"Raise your hand, whoever is speaking such anap-shanaap (nonsense)," the Chief Minister had demanded. He was somewhat mollified when after a brief silence, someone shouted "chara chor (fodder thief)" -- a reference to Lalu Yadav, who has been jailed for corruption involving cattle fodder.

Before being interrupted, Rahul Gandhi was targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of lying.

"Now, the Prime Minister no longer says in speeches that he'll give jobs to 2 crore young people," he said. "He knows he was lying and the people also know it. I guarantee, if the Prime Minister comes here and says he'll give 2 crore jobs, the crowd will chase him away," he said.

In a sarcastic vein, he also admitted to a "shortcoming". "The Congress knows how to run a country, how to stand with farmers and give employment, but "we don't know how to lie," he said. "We don't know how to lie. We cannot compete with him in telling lies. I admit this is a serious shortcoming," he added.

Both PM Modi and Mr Gandhi criss-crossed the state today as the first phase of elections was in progress. While PM Modi addressed three rallies, finishing with one in state capital Patna, Rahul Gandhi spoke in West Champaran district.

The Congress, which is partnering Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties for this election, is backing Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate. The party is contesting 20 seats in this phase of the elections.