In Big Relief For Sadhguru, Supreme Court Dismisses Case Against Isha Foundation In Madras High Court

The Supreme Court on Friday cancelled all proceedings against the Isha Foundation over a father's claims his two daughters had been "brainwashed" into joining spiritual leader Sadhguru's ashram in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, and denied their family contact with them.

The petition - claiming unlawful detention - was rejected as both Geeta and Lata were adults and living in the ashram of their "own free will", a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud ruled.

The order, however, is for this case only, the court also said, following acknowledgment earlier that a doctor at ashram was recently charged with child abuse.

On the "brainwashed" matter it said the Madras High Court - which ordered an inquiry into the habeas corpus petition, after which police raided the ashram - acted in a "completely inappropriate" manner.

The Supreme Court noted that since neither of the daughters was a minor - they were 27 and 24 when the joined the ashram - and that the purpose of the habeas corpus petition was fulfilled by their appearing in the High Court, "no further directions were needed" from that judicial forum.

Proceedings such as this could not be used to "malign people and institutions", the Chief Justice said in oral remarks on this case, according to legal news website Live Law.

Earlier this month the Supreme Court transferred to itself the case then heard by the Madras High Court, and halted an order directing police to investigate the father's allegations.

READ | "Cops To Stop Probe": Supreme Court Pauses Order Against Sadhguru

Following the High Court's order hundreds of cops raided the Isha Foundation, prompting the appeal - against a police inquiry being conducted inside the ashram - to the Supreme Court.

The High Court then had questioned Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's actions.

READ | Why Is Sadhguru Asking Women To Live Like Hermits, High Court Asks

Isha Foundation had then, and now denied the charges and said the women - now 42 and 39 - were willing residents. They appeared in front of the High Court and affirmed the Foundation's statement; one of the women also appeared before the Supreme Court, via video link.

She told the court her sister and she were willing residents and that their father had been harassing them for eight years. She also said their mother had similarly harassed them.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Isha Foundation, pointed out today that even Tamil Nadu Police's status report noted the women were voluntarily residing at the ashram.

The court also spoke to the father and pointed out he could not "control" the lives of his grown children. In oral observations he was told to "win their confidence" instead of filing petitions.