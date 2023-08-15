In Big OBC Outreach, PM Announces Scheme To Help Traditional Workers

The decision is being seen as a way of blunting the opposition's efforts to attract the OBC vote.

In a major outreach to members of the Other Backward Communities ahead of the Lok Sabha election next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a scheme to help those earning a living through traditional skills. The scheme will have an allocation of Rs 13,000-Rs 15,000 crore.

The decision is being seen as a way of blunting the opposition's efforts to attract the OBC vote through moves like the caste census, which is being planned in Bihar.

During his Independence Day speech today, PM Modi announced the Vishwakarma Yojana and said the scheme is aimed at helping those with traditional skills, who use their hands and basic tools to make a living.

"These people are largely from the OBC sections. They can be people like carpenters, goldsmiths, masons, washermen and women, and barbers. To give such workers strength, we will launch Vishwakarma Yojana on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti in September," the PM said.

Vishwakarma Jayanti, which will be celebrated on September 17 this year, sees prayer events being organised across the country to worship the deity of craftsmen and architects.

In its resolution at the second mega opposition meeting in July, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had said, "We demand a fair hearing for all socially, educationally and economically backward communities; and, as a first step, implement the caste census."

On August 1, the Patna High Court had dismissed petitions challenging the Bihar government's decision to conduct the caste-based survey and the socio-economic survey in the state. The Supreme Court had also refused to stay the caste census but said it will hear the petitions against it on August 18.

The petitioners have contended that the Bihar government cannot conduct the census as it violates a constitutional mandate, which states that such exercises can only be conducted by the Centre.

Six years after its formation, the Justice G Rohini-headed Commission for the sub-categorisation of OBC groups has also submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on July 31.

The OBC vote will also play a big role in the assembly elections this year, especially in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, all of which have a high OBC population.

