In Big Move, AIIMS Delhi Says All Tests Under Rs 300 To Be Free

Patients at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will not be charged for tests costing upto Rs 300, the premier institute announced on Thursday in a big relief to those from the economically weaker sections.

A whole host of blood, urine tests, ultrasound, X-Rays, among others will now be available free.

"President AIIMS is pleased to approve abolition of user charges for all investigations/laboratory charges currently costing upto Rs 300 per procedure in AIIMS Hospital and all centres, with immediate effect," it said in a statement.

This decision comes nearly five years after it was first proposed by Dr Randeep Guleria during the first year of his directorship.

Patients from all over India visit the facility in Delhi for better treatment.