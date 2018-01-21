In Battle Against BJP, CPM Won't Work With Congress, For Now

Those supporting the current party general secretary, Sitaram Yechury - mainly leaders of the party's Bengal unit - wanted an electoral deal with what they called "all secular Left and democratic forces" including the Congress. But the voting was won by the supporters of former party general secretary Prakash Karat by just one vote.
For the most part of 35 years when the CPM was in power in Bengal, the Congress had been its enemy. The situation changed after the rise of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which ousted the Left from power in 2011.
Ahead of the 2016 assembly elections in Bengal, Mr Karat and his supporters -- mainly leaders from Kerala -- were against a deal with the Congress. But the Bengal leaders had gone ahead with an informal understanding with the Congress to defeat the Trinamool Congress. The election was swept by Mamata Banerjee's party, after which the CPM-Congress bonhomie had fallen through.
In several subsequent elections at some pockets of Bengal -- local bodies and by-elections - the BJP has outstripped Left as the main opposition party.
Comments
The CPM, which held 43 seats in Parliament in 2004, is now down to 9 seats. In the 2016 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress retained 44 seats, down from 145 in 2004.