In Assam, Four Arrested For Disturbing Health Team During Covid Testing

The team was conducting RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests at a tea estate. File

Four people were arrested today for allegedly disturbing and obstructing a team of healthcare workers while they were conducting Covid tests at a tea estate in Assam's Cachar district.

The four accused have been identified as Babul Urang (33), Madhu Teli (21), Bipon Teli (21) and Ajay Mirdha (50), all of them from the Katigora area of the district.

They were arrested after police filed an FIR on a complaint by Dr S Bhowmik, a member of the team of healthcare workers.

Dr Bhowmik has alleged in his complaint that the accused "interfered and caused disturbance" while they were conducting RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests at Sinduri tea estate in the Kalain area.

He also alleged that the accused had threatened the team and asked them to leave the premises.

The incident comes amid questions regarding the safety of healthcare workers after horrific visuals of a doctor being assaulted in the state's Hojai district started doing the rounds.

Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati, who was on duty at a Covid facility, was brutally assaulted yesterday by relatives of a Covid patient who died, allegedly due to oxygen shortage. The doctor is now hospitalised but stable.

After visuals of the incident circulated on social media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a stern warning. "Such barbaric attacks on our frontline workers won't be tolerated by our administration. @gpsinghassam @assampolice Ensure that the culprits brought to justice," he tweeted.

He later informed that 24 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. "I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served," the Chief Minister said.