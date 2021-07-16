In Assam Budget, 1 Lakh Aid For Covid Victims' Families, No New Tax

Ajanta Neog is the first woman finance minister of Assam.

Assam's first woman Finance Minister Ajanta Neog presented the first budget of the new government on Friday. The Assam government tabled the Rs 566.20 crore deficit budget in the state assembly without proposing any new tax on the public.

While reading out the budgetary proposals, Ms Neog said that she is following the footsteps of her predecessor who had decided not to tax the public in his budgets.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was the Finance Minister in the previous Sarbananda Sonowal government.

A compensation of Rs 1 lakh each was allotted for the family members of those who died due to COVID-19 in the budget.

The budget also promised smart phone to Class 9 and 10 students in government schools and one lakh recruitments in government jobs.

Micro finance loan waiver for economically vulnerable was also announced in the budget.

For a flood free Assam, the budget also mentioned a mission to build 1000km of embankments and roads.