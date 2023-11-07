Bus Speeds Into Andhra Depot Waiting Area Instead of Reversing, Crushes 3

The freak accident took placee at Vijayawada's Pandit Nehru Bus Station on Monday

Three people were crushed to death by an Andhra Pradesh roadways bus at a terminus in Vijayawada on Monday. Several others sustained injuries, officials said.

The freak accident at Vijayawada's Pandit Nehru Bus Station, involving an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus, took place around 8:20 am, news agency PTI reported.

In the disturbing CCTV footage, the vehicle, parked in one of the bays, is seen suddenly accelerating, jumping the platform, ramming steel railings installed in the seating area, and crushing under it the metal chairs and the waiting passengers.

"Instead of reversing the bus, the driver moved forward and overshot the platform," M Yesu Danam, a senior official, told the news agency.

The police have registered a case.

Vijayawada bus station is a major connection point for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.