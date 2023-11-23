In India's 'Amritkaal', Country Has Come Out Of Mentality Of Slavery: PM

PM Modi also released a commemorative stamp and coin in the honour of Mirabai. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said for the first time in the 'Amritkaal' of India's independence, the country has come out of the mentality of slavery and is moving ahead with the feeling of pride for its heritage.

He was addressing the 'Mirabai Janmotsav', organised here to celebrate the 525th birth anniversary of the poet and Lord Krishna devotee.

"Today for the first time in the 'Amritkaal' of India's independence, the country has come out of the mentality of slavery, PM Modi said.

"We have taken the pledge of 'Panch Pran' from the Red Fort. We are moving ahead with the feeling of pride for our heritage," he said.

Mentioning Mirabai, he said, "Our country has always been the one that worships women power".

PM Modi also released a commemorative stamp and coin in the honour of Mirabai and attend a cultural programme, in which Hema Malini performed. Before attending the event, the prime minister paid obeisance at the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

