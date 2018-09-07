In Alwar Lynching, 3 Arrested From Spot Charged With Murder

Rakbar Khan was attacked by a mob in Rajasthan's alwar on suspicion of cattle smuggling.

Three men arrested from the spot after a man was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Alwar on suspicion of cattle smuggling in July have been charged with murder in the chargesheet filed by the police. Rakbar Khan had died after being beaten up by cow vigilantes.

The police have filed a 25-page chargesheet naming three men identified as Dharmendra, Paramjeet and Naresh Sharma.

The police said that an investigation is pending against two others, especially against Naval Kishore, a cow vigilante who informed the police about the incident.