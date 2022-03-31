In A First, Lokpal Orders Agency To Probe Government Employee

CBI conducted searches at his premises leading to the recovery of incriminating materials

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against Manager Singh, the former director-general of the National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property, for alleged irregularities in the company's contracts. Under Singh, the company awarded work to VK Singh Construction in both the campuses of the National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (NRLC) at Lucknow and Mysore, the agency said.

Lokpal had last year also ordered CBI to investigate the payments made by the M/s VK Singh Construction Company to the relatives of Manager Singh.

This is the first case of a Lokpal-ordered CBI probe in an alleged corruption case against a government employee.

Sources in the agency told NDTV that upon registration of the corruption case against Singh, the agency conducted searches at his premises leading to the recovery of incriminating materials.