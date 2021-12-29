In Blow To Navjot Sidhu, Congress Won't Announce Chief Ministerial Face In Punjab

The Congress will contest Punjab elections under a joint leadership, Sunil Jakhar said.

In a blow to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is said to have been positioning himself as the chief minister candidate of Congress in the state, a senior party leader confirmed rumors that Congress won't announce a Chief Minister face for the upcoming state assembly elections. Sunil Jakhar, Chairman of the campaign committee of Punjab Congress, told news agency ANI that the party will contest under a "joint leadership".

The move is aimed at balancing caste equations in the state and preventing infighting within the party. The top faces of the party in Punjab come from diverse communities, aimed at strengthening numbers by tapping into vote banks of all electorally significant groups.

The chief minister Mr Channi is from the Dalit community, state party chief Mr Sidhu is a Jat Sikh, Mr Jakhar, a Jat, is heading the election campaign committee, and two deputy chief ministers - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, a Jat Sikh, and OP Soni from the Hindu community. The grand old party appears to try to make a delicate balance.

Punjab Congress had gone through a massive crisis earlier this year after an open rebellion by party leaders that ended in the unceremonious removal of Amarinder Singh from the post of the chief minister. The state then got its first Dalit chief minister in Charanjit Singh Channi.

Mr Sidhu, who led the attack on Mr Singh during the Punjab Congress crisis, has also been taking swipes at the Channi-led government from time to time. He is considered a loose cannon who often publicly puts his own party in the spot and even trains his guns at the state government from time to time.

Mr Sidhu had demanded that his party declare a chief minister candidate as recently as this morning. "What's a baraat without a dulha," he quipped in an interview with CNN-News18, adding that the right chief minister was crucial to avoid a crisis.