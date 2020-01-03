'Wanton Acts Of Destruction': India After Vandalism At Gurdwara In Pak

Amarinder Singh has also appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene

India has strongly condemned the vandalism carried out at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan this evening after reports emerged that an angry mob surrounded and threw stones at the iconic gurdwara, with devotees inside. Nankana Sahib is the birth place of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

"India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place. We call upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community," the government said in a statement.

India has also asked for strong action to be taken against those involved in the mob violence.

"In addition, Government of Pakistan is enjoined to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and its surroundings," the statement added.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene.

"Appeal to @ImranKhanPTI to immediately intervene to ensure that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic Gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

News agency ANI quotes reports to say the mob was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted the daughter of an official of the gurdwara.

A video of the incident was shared by Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, which shows an angry mob shouting anti-Sikh slogans outside the gurdwara.

"Live footage from Nankana Sahib where an angry Muslim mob is outside Gurdwara Sahib and raising anti-Sikh slogans... I urge Imran Khan to take immediate action on such communal incidents that are increasing the insecurity in the minds of Sikhs of Pakistan," Mr Sirsa tweeted.

ANI reports that police have arrived at the gurdwara to control the mob.