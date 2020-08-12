"Immature": Sharad Pawar On Grand-Nephew's Sushant Rajput Case Remarks

Veteran Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar sided with ruling ally and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying the state police should first be given a chance. He also issued a public reprimand to Parth Pawar, the son of his nephew Ajit Pawar, who had echoed the state's opposition BJP demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"We haven't looked into it seriously. It is immature," the 79-year-old said while discussing what has now become a Bihar versus Maharashtra issue and has reached the Supreme Court.

Bihar has mobilized the Central Bureau of Investigation after Sushant Singh Rajput's family sought one, saying they have no confidence in the investigation by the Mumbai police. Its move has been tagged as political by Mr Thackeray's Shiv Sena, which accused the Nitish Kumar government of politicizing the issue to seek votes in the coming assembly elections.

"I have full faith in the police in Maharashtra. And if after doing this detailed probe someone wants a probe by the CBI or other agencies then I won't oppose it," Sharad Pawar told reporters today.

"I have known Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police for 50 years. Have full faith in them. I don't want to go into the allegations. This is not such an important issue," he said.

Mr Pawar brushed off the speculation about state minister Aaditya Thackeray's involvement in the matter. "I don't know with what intention the name of the Thackeray's are being dragged in this," he said.

The Sena has accused the BJP of dragging the name of Thackerays into the controversy.

"What has Aaditya Thackeray got to do with the Sushant Singh Rajput case? It seems the opposition still cannot digest that the Shiv Sena-led government has come to power in the state," senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters last week.

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had earlier said he and his family were being targeted as part of "dirty politics". Without naming anyone, he said the allegations were just evidence of "political stomach-ache" stemming from frustration.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14, the police said it was a case of suicide. The controversy started after allegations that he was driven to his death by the prevalent nepotism and star kids' cliques in the Hindi film industry.

Bihar got into the case after Sushant Rajput's family dragged his friend Rhea Chakraborty to court, accusing her of financial fraud and abetment. two Central agencies, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, are now looking into the issue.

Both Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty have insisted that it is the Maharashtra police who have jurisdiction in the case. The final call will be taken by the Supreme Court.

"The Bihar government should not have interfered in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput. Over the last few years, Sushant was a Mumbaikar. Mumbai gave him prosperity and Bihar didn't stand by him during his struggle," an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamna read earlier this week.