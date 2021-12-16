IMF's Gita Gopinath Says 'Economic Recovery Uneven In India': Top Quotes

New Delhi: IMF's Gita Gopinath spoke to NDTV on pandemic, vaccine inequity amid Omicron threat and economic challenges and opportunities in India.
Here are the top quotes from IMF chief Gita Gopinath's interview to NDTV:
"I had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We touched on different aspects - climate change among others."
"Economic recovery is uneven in India. India needs to spend more on health."
"Worried, if the pandemic goes on, most governments don't have fiscal space to continue to provide a large amount of support".
"My journey at IMF has been challenging and exhilarating. I'm a workaholic, don't complain about being awake at odd hours."
"It is important not to put restrictions on vaccines".