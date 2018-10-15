'I'm On Side Of Truth': Vinta Nanda To NDTV On Alok Nath Defamation Suit

Vinta Nanda says the #MeToo movement has given her the courage to take on Alok Nath

Hitting back at actor Alok Nath for his defamation suit against her, writer-producer Vinta Nanda has told NDTV she will fight it and may file her own case against him.

Ms Nanda has accused the veteran TV actor of raping her more than once 19 years ago. "I am on the side of the truth. I have no issues. I will fight it to the end because now that I have got into it, I have to take it to its logical end," she told NDTV today.

Alok Nath's lawyer has said all charges against the actor are false. Mr Nath has sought an apology and Re 1 as compensation. Last week, Alok Nath had said, "Neither I am denying this nor do I agree with it." He also said "It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it."

Vinta Nanda says the #MeToo movement has given her the courage to take on Alok Nath. "The MeToo movement is a driving force. It has galvanised everything," she said adding "My courage has come from there. Once your courage comes back to you, there is no way you can fall back into fear again."

Reaching out to journalist Priya Ramani who too has been sued today for criminal defamation by union minister MJ Akbar, Ms Nanda said, "We are sisters and we are going to be together and we will fight this out together. I am with you sister."

The #MeToo campaign began days after actor Tanushree Dutta revived a 10-year-old allegation that she had been sexually harassed by co-star Nana Patekar during the shoot of a film in 2008.

Since then, filmmakers Sajid Khan and Vikas Bahl and singer Kailash Kher have also been named in the campaign.

